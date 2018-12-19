LPSO deputies deliver gifts to families in need

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - It was a special day for some south Louisiana residents with a little help from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Christmas Crusade was off to an early start Wednesday morning with its yearly toy donation for needy children in the area.
This is the 31st year to help make a child’s Christmas a little bit brighter. The deputies loaded up bags full of goodies and distributed them around the parish.
It takes months of preparation to make this tradition possible and many volunteers to make everything come together.
“This is a long running tradition with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to have the opportunity to provide a merry Christmas for underprivileged children in our area, so it’s just an awesome, awesome thing,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
"We have four kids, so it really helps with anything,” added Crystal Sellers, a recipient. "I’m the only working right now, so I can’t get too much, so all the help I can get is great. It means a lot.”
This year, the operation helped almost 1,400 children have a little something extra for the big holiday and the deputies sure appeared to enjoy playing Santa Claus for the morning as well.
