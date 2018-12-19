Man escapes RV fire uninjured in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Someone living in a recreational vehicle in Slidell woke up to a fire, and was able to escaped before with his life.
St. Tammany Fire Dist. 1 responded to the report of an RV fire located at 37625 Nuevo St. early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in just over six minutes to find an approximate 30-foot RV fully involved. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to bring the situation under control in just over eight minutes.
Just before 3:30 am, St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 received a 911 phone call about a trailer on fire.
The homeowner happened to have awoken a few minutes before the fire started. The homeowner advised that she saw sparks coming from a power strip and then the RV caught on fire.
Investigators learned that electrical power to the trailer was being supplied by an approximately 100 ft. extension cord plugged into the power strip where the fire started.
There were no working smoke detectors in the RV. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
