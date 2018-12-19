Man involved in fatal, high-speed crash says officers should have handled chase differently

Westwego officers spotted the car and followed it. But the sheriff says when those officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off. After a short chase, the Prius crashed into Gaubert’s truck, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The passenger in the Prius, identified as 17-year-old Zyonne Willis, died at the scene. The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with manslaughter, possession of stolen property and aggravated flight from an officer. Police have not released his name.