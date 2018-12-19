Meeting will address Old Metairie condo concerns

December 19, 2018 at 5:30 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 6:01 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A special council meeting Wednesday will address concerns in Old Metairie about plans for a six-story condominium complex.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, last January Jefferson Parish rezoned five lots near the corner of Labarre and Metairie Roads as multi-family residential.

At the time, plans called for a three-story building with 15 units.

The concept now calls for a six-story complex.

The council plans to vote on a resolution that would stop the parish from issuing building permits for the property.

