Meeting will address Old Metairie condo concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A special council meeting Wednesday will address concerns in Old Metairie about plans for a six-story condominium complex.
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, last January Jefferson Parish rezoned five lots near the corner of Labarre and Metairie Roads as multi-family residential.
At the time, plans called for a three-story building with 15 units.
The concept now calls for a six-story complex.
The council plans to vote on a resolution that would stop the parish from issuing building permits for the property.
