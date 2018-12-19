$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Houma

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Houma.
December 19, 2018 at 8:29 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 8:53 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Christmas came early for a Houma resident this year.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Houma.

The ticket was purchased at Savanne Food & Gas on Savanne Road and matched the five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were:

3-22-32-60-69; Mega Ball: 09; Megaplier: 3X.

The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $284 million. The cash option is about $167.9 million. If no one wins, the Mega Millions jackpot will get bigger for the next drawing.

