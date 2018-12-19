Nicondra: Wet and cold conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Promised rain is moving across the area and we’ll need to keep the rain gear handy through tonight into Thursday as an area of low pressure at the surface pushes through southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Look for on and off rain through the evening hours lingering into Thursday as an upper low pushes past us. Behind that system expect much colder air to be dragged south across the area. The weekend should be chilly with more sun. Expect temperatures to rebound sharply for Christmas with highs back in the upper 60s near 70.