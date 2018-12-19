Person-of-interest sought for questioning in homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person on interest in a Seventh District homicide.
On Sunday, December 16 a homicide was reported near the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Bullard Avenue.
According to NOPD, Montel Lee was developed as a person of interest in the investigation.
NOPD says Lee is not wanted for the homicide but is needed for questioning.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Montel Lee is asked to contact Detective Daniel Hiatt at 504-421-3266 or call the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
