Popeyes creates Emotional Support Chicken to make holiday travel easier

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Traveling can be stressful, but traveling during the holidays is a whole new level of stress. With massive crowds, long lines, and delays sometimes you just need a little bit of emotional support.
If you’re traveling through Philadelphia International Airport this holiday season you might have the chance to get your hands on Popeyes “Emotional Support Chicken” carrier. This conveniently allows you to carry your emotional support fried chicken on board flights.
The carrier comes stocked with a 3-piece combo chicken tenders combo, which will come served in its own “emotional support chicken” carrier.
This tasty carry-on can be purchased in Terminal C of the Philadelphia International Airport while supplies last.
