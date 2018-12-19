Progress being made with repairs at flooded home of elderly veteran, wife

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A couple in their 80s is still waiting to rebuild their home, which flooded back in 2016.
Progress has already been made at the home of Robert and Abigail Moreno. A lot of people heard about the couple and the fact that Robert is a veteran and wanted to help.
“We had the electric donated, the plumbing donated, everything has been donated, the windows. It’s a blessing,” said Cat Roule, who is helping the Morenos get back into their home.
Volunteers were hoping to get the Morenos back home in time for Christmas, but they realize that won’t happen, so now they’re hoping to get the home ready by January 1, 2019.
