Researcher is concerned some neighbors could be exposed to high lead levels in drinking water

“I would like the New Orleans public to be educated and for them to start a campaign telling them about this infrastructure work that is happening, that is going to disrupt the lead lines in their neighborhoods,” said Jane Katner. In a statement the Sewerage and Water Board says it considers this situation highly unacceptable. It says it was working on the project in partnership with Public Works and a contractor. The statement goes on to say that contractor, ”notified the resident on Lark Street that the work had been completed, but did not notify the resident when the lead line was identified,” said S&WB Communications Director Rich Rainey. We reached out to the contractor and are waiting on a response.