Saints and Pelicans partner with Harrah’s Casino

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Harrah’s New Orleans will be designated as “An Official Casino Partner of the New Orleans Saints” and “A Proud Casino Partner of the New Orleans Pelicans.”
The multi-year partnership, beginning in 2019, was announced on Wednesdat,
Harrah’s promises customized experiences, in game features, a Saints branded area on property and be designated as an official post-game destination.
“We are proud to align ourselves with a brand such as Harrah’s New Orleans Casino that is an industry leader not only nationally but on a local level as well,” said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Located in the Heart of Downtown New Orleans, Harrah’s vision for development and commitment to the city mirror that of the Saints and Pelicans and we could not be happier about this partnership.”
Caesars, which owns Harrah’s, has previously announced partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Develis.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.