School safety report now in President Trump’s hands

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A federal report outlining ways to make schools safer for students and staff is now in the president’s hands.
The report was signed by federal commission made up of four department heads including Education Secretary Betsy Devos.
The report does not specifically focus on gun control, but does go into detail about arming school personnel and specific training for teachers and faculty on how to respond to an active shooter.
The report also talks about rolling back Obama-era regulations, specifically the “rethink school discipline” initiative which looked to change the way minorities are disciplined in schools.
The commission said the practice could leave students with a history of antisocial or violent behavior left unpunished.
“These are people, teachers in many cases, that are the highest trained that you can get," said President Donlad Trump. "People that are natural to firearms, people that know how to handle them.”
“None of those shooting were done by minority students at all," said Van Jones, a CNN Political Commentator. "Unfortunately, these things happen. But it’s not a problem of minority students not being disciplined enough.”
The Commission said there is no one-size-fits-all and that local districts would have to tailor the recommendations to fit their students.
