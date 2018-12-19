Shelby: Rain returns today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Cloud cover and rain chances increase today as a low pressure system crosses the Gulf of Mexico. It won’t rain all day, but keep the umbrella handy.
A different system will drive a cold front through the area tomorrow. This could allow for a few more showers, but you’ll likely notice the wind the most. Winds will increase to 15-25 MPH by late Thursday with gusts up to 40 MPH. Temperatures will likely fall a bit throughout the day keeping temperatures in the mid 50s.
Friday will be cold and windy with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. Return flow and high pressure comes back for the weekend allowing highs to reach the 60s again.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. At this time, no rain (or snow) is expected for the holiday.
