Soldier deployed overseas receives Saints hoodie from Coach Payton

(WAFB) - A soldier deployed overseas has finally got his new Saints “Salute to Service” hoodie after Head Coach Sean Payton arranged for one to be sent to him.
The soldier’s wife, Falynn Philipello, posted to Twitter on Nov. 28 that she was looking to buy the special hoodie for her husband, who has been deployed overseas since June. Philipello was having a hard time finding the hoodie, saying she’d checked stores all over Louisiana and Mississippi with no luck. Payton responded to the tweet, saying a hoodie was on the way.
And on Dec. 18, the hoodie arrived, helping to turn a tough deployment into a special Christmas.
