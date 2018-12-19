St. Bernard Parish man sentenced to 35 years in jail for stabbing wife in neck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of stabbing his wife in the neck, leaving her permanently disabled, was sentenced to 35-years in prison for the attempted second-degree murder in St. Bernard Parish.
Wayne Jackson, 31, stabbed his wife in the neck and facial area at least 13 times. He was convicted in June. The attack happened in 2017.
Due to the violent nature of the crime and the domestic circumstances, Judge Kim Jones sentenced Jackson to 35 years in prison.
Despite efforts for a plea deal by the defense, the District Attorney’s Office refused a plea deal and went to trial, according to the district attorney’s office.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.