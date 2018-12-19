STPSO: Man forces himself into estranged wife’s home after leaving work release program

LACOMBE, LA (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after forcing his way into his estranged wife's Lacombe home Tuesday.
According to deputies, 33-year-old Keith Bickham forced his way into the home on East Elm Street just before 2:30 p.m. Once inside of the home, he pushed the victim to the floor and then followed her to her job before fleeing the area.
Deputies later learned that Bickham was housed at the a private work release facility in Livingston Parish. Bickham allegedly took a pickup truck from his job and used it to drive to Lacombe.
Bickham was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office once he returned to Livingston Parish. He has been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Once he is released he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of home invasion and one count of domestic violence battery with child endangerment.
