Suspect arrested after stabbing woman outside of Harrah’s Casino

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed a 25-year-old woman outside of Harrah’s Casino on Wednesday morning.
New Orleans police said in a preliminary report the attack happened around 5:14 a.m. on Canal St.
The victim stepped between two people she believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend.
The suspect, identified as Kovoska Robinson, 41, pulled a knife from his pocket and cut the victim on her left thumb, officer said.
Video surveillance showed the suspect leaving the casino area, where he was later apprehended.
He was booked with aggravated battery and an outstanding warrant.
