Two Hancock High students arrested after having gun on school property

By Hugh Keeton | December 18, 2018 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 4:46 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two Hancock High School students are facing charges after one of the students sold a gun to the other on school grounds.

According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, last week the mother of a 14-year old reported a pistol was missing from her home. Authorities discovered her son had traded the gun while at school to another 14-year old.

Both students were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen firearm. The student accused of taking the gun and selling it is charged with petty larceny.

