Two Hancock High students arrested after having gun on school property

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two Hancock High School students are facing charges after one of the students sold a gun to the other on school grounds.
According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, last week the mother of a 14-year old reported a pistol was missing from her home. Authorities discovered her son had traded the gun while at school to another 14-year old.
Both students were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen firearm. The student accused of taking the gun and selling it is charged with petty larceny.
