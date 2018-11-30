WBR escaped inmate caught in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities caught and arrested an inmate who escaped from a West Baton Rouge facility in early November, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday afternoon.
The U.S. Marshal’s Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task apprehended Michael Jones, 41, on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge at around 1:45 p.m. on December 2, 2018.
Jones will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive and then transferred to the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he will be booked on simple escape charges. He could serve up to five years in prison.
Jones had escaped in early November when he walked off from the facility while taking out the trash before jumping over the fence.
Jones was serving time since 2010 for an armed robbery. He was transferred to trustee status on October 11, 2018, and scheduled to be released on June 6, 2021.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.