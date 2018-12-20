AAA, airport officials advise people to plan ahead for the busiest travel season

KENNER, LA (WVUE) - For those travelling this weekend, officials say make sure to allot enough time for the busiest holiday season.
More people may be hitting the road because of low gas prices. Starting Wednesday through the weekend, people are crowding the airport and interstate to get to their holiday destinations.
"AAA has been doing this forecast for over 20 years, and this is the largest number of people we've forecasted travelling for the holidays," AAA Spokeperson Don Redmond said.
For those headed to the airport, airport officials advise to leave at least two hours before the flight to find parking, check in and get through security.
"I just show up early, just make sure there's time in case there's an issue," Ashby Sturgis said.
"We actually rented a car, we just dropped it back off. We've got not issues so far, it was a good trip. Their grandparents live just across the line in Mississippi, so that's where we were, and we drove back in, dropped the rental car off, and had no problems," Matthew Jackson said.
If the main parking garage fills up, airport officials say there are shuttles to the overflow lots.
"We had no problem finding a parking spot, just, it's not right by the door, you gotta walk a little bit but they had plenty of spots in the middle as long as you're willing to walk a little ways," Ethan Wegner said.
Some who are staying local or hitting the road instead are thrilled that gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in two years.
"It's spectacular to be honest. 20 dollars to fill my whole tank up, and that lasts me about a week and half," Shaun Worthy said.
"I don't have to spend 30, 40 dollars to fill my car up, so it's a good thing," Reginald Wyman said.
Some said they weren't planning on going anywhere, but just might because of the lower prices.
"I hadn't planned on it, but I've been thinking about it for the past couple of days, and I will probably go visit some friends of mind in Alabama," Rommel Mohammed said.
Currently, Louisiana has some of the best prices in the country.
"You're looking at a national average of about $2.34 a gallon. We're at $2.04 right now, so we're about 30 cents cheaper than the average," Redmond said.
AAA advises people to check their car batteries and tires before heading out to avoid breakdowns.
