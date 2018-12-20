Air of Uncertainty: School board members respond after call to move students from schools nearby plant

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A wrongful death lawsuit saying children have died because of a nearby rubber plant has ignited calls for the school board to move students away from the plant, but school board members say the solution isn’t that clear cut.
St. John resident Bobby Taylor has been fighting for clean air in his home town for years. But when he first learned a plant near his home was emitting chloroprene -- an element the EPA classifies as a “likely carcinogen” -- into the air, his first thought was for the children.
“When we found out over 2 years ago that these school children were being exposed 400 to 700 times what EPA says is a safe level, we went to the school immediately,” Taylor said.
That was in 2015 and students are still in their respective schools for class every day, including those at Fifth Ward Elementary, the school located closest to the Denka plant.
In 2017, the Denka plant built and implemented emission reduction technology. Air monitoring systems around the parish have reported lower levels than years ago, but are still showing levels higher than .02 -- the EPA’s recommended level for chloroprene in the air.
Now though, with a wrongful death lawsuit alleging some children have died because of the plant, Taylor said it’s time the students be moved.
“The school board has done nothing to protect those children,” Taylor said.
Ross Wise, a St. John School Board member, said the board is not convinced that moving the students would be the best solution.
“I have a great deal of sympathy for the people that live in the area,” Wise said.
Wise said the board is aware of Taylor’s and others' concerns, but said in many ways the school board is in a “wait and see” mode.
“As soon as we get a clear indication that it is in fact hazardous to anybody health then we can proceed to deal with that but we can’t on the assumption there may be a problem there that no one’s been able to find,” Wise said.
Earlier this year, the Department of Health released a study saying cancerous emissions at the Denka plant in Laplace were declining, and moving children away from the plant would not greatly decrease their risk of developing cancer. Jimmy Guidry, a doctor with the health department spoke to FOX 8 in June and said the risk of living near the plant may be less than people think.
“The risk of cancer living next to a gas station is about the same as the risk of living next to Denka,” Guidry said.
St. John school board president, Albert Burl III said even if there was a directive to move the students, they would have to consider moving all the students in the parish as chloroprene levels have been found parish-wide.
“I personally called [the EPA] several times and asked them for reports," Burl said. “They’re not doing anything as far as coming in levying fines saying Denka needs to reduce it to 0.2 in trying to see what the exact actual effect cancer has in the area.”
Researchers and scientists will continue to monitor the air around the plant, but until that data turns into a directive by state and federal leaders, the school board said they still need to educate students.
“I cannot justify going into panic mode, closing down a school without having a plan firmly in place,” Wise said.
There have been instances where the school board needed to find another location for students' classrooms, like during Hurricane Isaac. Burl said that instance alone cost them around $2 million, though FEMA reimbursed them.
Burl also said they have invited Denka and state department leaders to come make presentations to the school board, but are still awaiting a response.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.