Arthur Hardy announces partnership with River Road Press

Features include the 150th anniversary of the Twelfth Night Revelers, the history of Mardi Gras posters, the French Opera House, Momus and its possible Texas roots, Carnival collectors and collectibles, the Mardi Gras photography of TV anchor John Snell, and the annual Royalty Gallery with photos of the 2019 kings and queens of 37 Mardi Gras krewes, parade previews and maps of 50 parades in a four-parish area