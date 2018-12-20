Arthur Hardy announces partnership with River Road Press

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mardi Gras historian Arthur Hardy is partnering with River Road Press to distribute ‘Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide,’ the company announced Thursday.
The popular annual carnival magazine has sold more than two million copies and is recognized as the authoritative guide to the season in New Orleans.
The 43rd annual addition is 160 pages of facts, features, and photos, and includes the route changes for Metarie parades.
New this year is a nine-page guide to Mardi Gras across the state, as well as information on more than four dozen marching groups.
Features include the 150th anniversary of the Twelfth Night Revelers, the history of Mardi Gras posters, the French Opera House, Momus and its possible Texas roots, Carnival collectors and collectibles, the Mardi Gras photography of TV anchor John Snell, and the annual Royalty Gallery with photos of the 2019 kings and queens of 37 Mardi Gras krewes, parade previews and maps of 50 parades in a four-parish area
Mardi Gras 2019 is March 5.
