Bayou Country Superfest returns to Tiger Stadium in 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Organizers of Bayou Country Superfest say the music festival that started in Baton Rouge will return to Tiger Stadium for its 10th anniversary during Memorial Weekend 2019.
The festival was in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans over the past two years due to renovations at Tiger Stadium.
Bayou Country Superfest will be held on two days, Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Organizers have not yet released the lineup for Bayou Country Superfest 2019.
