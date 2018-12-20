Brees admits growing pains with young receiving group, but they’re progressing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dez Bryant only made it through two practices before tearing his Achilles. Brandon Marshall never played a snap for the Black and Gold. The receiving group has a ton of moving pieces, and that could continue on Sunday.
Last week, the Saints only made four receivers active for the Bucs game. Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Tommylee Lewis, and Keith Kirkwood. This week, Ted Ginn, Jr. could return to the active roster after a stint on I.R. The offense needs more steady receivers, with so much youth at the spot.
Drew Brees: “It’s always challenging any time you have new guys that you really just haven’t had a ton of time with. We all kind of laughed back, I guess during that Thanksgiving Day game when four undrafted free agents caught touchdowns, three of which it was their first touchdown ever, right. But it takes time, and there’s so many nuances to this offense too, and such a trust factor. The chemistry that goes into the passing game, that it just takes time. I think we’ve gone through some growing pains at times, but you know we’re progressing.”
