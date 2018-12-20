Brees not throwing a TD pass in a game isn’t always a bad thing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL is a stat-driven league, and sometimes the numbers can be a head-scratcher.
The Saints have put up some gaudy numbers on offense the last two years. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram are all etching their names in the record books with some crazy stats. In the Panthers game, Kamara scored the only touchdown for the Saints.
Keeping a trend alive that even took Brees by surprise. The Saints are now 4-0 in the last two seasons when No. 9 doesn’t throw a touchdown pass.
“Well I guess that’s good. From game to game sometimes you’re asked to do different things, right. I think in a game like the other day where we’re taking our shots we’re executing our offense. But we got a bunch of plays called back because of penalties. We didn’t really allow ourselves many scoring opportunities. Whether we’re running the ball in the end zone or a passing the ball in the end zone. Scoring twelve points or scoring fifty-two points, as long as it results in a win,” said Drew Brees.
