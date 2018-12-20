Coach Fritz stresses importance of recruiting Louisiana talent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane won the Cure Bowl against the in-state rival Ragin' Cajuns. Now, it’s time to show the state they’re one of the top programs in recruiting. The Wave’s 2019 signing class is littered with kids from “the boot.”
Included in that haul is Ponchatoula running back Tyjae Spears, Zachary cornerback Tyler Judson, and Hahnville wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson.
“They represent eight states. And like I told you, we want to highlight the state of Louisiana because of all the great football in the state. One of the things we’re going to do is make sure that when we sign a guy from Louisiana, he’s going to be a Division I football player. This is a really heavily recruited state. People come from all over the country to recruit not only New Orleans but the whole state of Louisiana. We’ve got some excellent football players here,” said Fritz.
Jackson starred at Hahnville by playing receiver, returner, and quarterback. The do-everything star is fired up to take his talents Uptown after watching the Wave win a bowl game.
“Me and my dad were watching the game the whole time. Watching the game I had a big smile. I know Coach Fritz had a big smile. I was with Justin McMillan, he was telling me how he couldn’t wait for me to get up there. Amari Jones can’t wait for me to get up there. Be a duo, return help. Tulane getting more athletes for 2019,” said Jackson.
