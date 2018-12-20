Congo delays presidential vote until Dec. 30, citing fire

Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, 50kms east of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns. The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (AP)