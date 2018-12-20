Former deputy files harassment suit against Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination, according to attorneys.
The suit was filed on Dec. 12.
Victoria Harris said when she reported the sex harassment to officials, particularly Major Nicole Harris, she was detained by internal affairs officers on false criminal accusations.
Attorneys said she was cleared of the accusations, but her suspension without pay continued.
“Victoria Harris was essentially constructively discharged, or placed on indefinite unpaid suspension, for simply requesting she not be sexually harassed in the workplace,” her attorneys said.
The OPSO denies these claims.
Genral Counsel Blake Arcuri said the sheriff’s office will defend itself against “frivolous litigation.”
“Despite the claims set forth in her lawsuit, Mrs. Harris was terminated after she posted a photograph of an incarcerated individual on social media, and was observed visiting him while in the jail. Failure to disclose a relationship with an inmate, as well as further association with an inmate, is strictly prohibited and is grounds for termination,” Arcuri said.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.