Former LA Supreme Court Justice Pascal Calogero Jr. dies at 87

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Supreme Court retired Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr., 87, died Thursday afternoon.
He was the justice with the longest tenure in the history of the state.
Calogero served 36 years from 1973 to 2008. He served as chief justice for 18 years from 1990 to 2008.
The native New Orleanian earned his law degree from Loyola Law School in 1954, graduating first in his class and serving as President of the Student Editorial Board of the Loyola Law Review.
He later received a Master of Laws in Judicial Process from the University of Virginia.
He served three years in the U.S. Army, first as a military police officer, and then as a “JAG” in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
He worked as a law clerk at Civil District Court in Orleans Parish prior to practicing law from 1958 to 1972 with the law firm of Landrieu, Calogero & Kronlage with life-long friends Moon Landrieu and Charles A. Kronlage, Jr.
In 1972, Chief Justice Calogero was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court from the First Supreme Court District, consisting of the Parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.