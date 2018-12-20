Former LSU football star spreads Christmas cheer around children’s hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice brought some Christmas cheer to a children’s hospital.
Derrius Guice in a full Santa beard went around Inova Children’s Hospital in Virginia, to deliver toys to sick children. Guice shared moments from his visit with children to his Twitter account. Guice, not only delivered gifts but also interacted with the children in the hospital, talking to them, and making them laugh during this holiday season.
Derrius was drafted by the Washington in this year’s NFL Draft, but was unfortunately sidelined due to an injury before the beginning of the season.
