Former LSU quarterback Lowell Narcisse signs with Texas-San Antonio

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former St. James and LSU quarterback, Lowell Narcisse, signed with Texas-San Antonio. The head coach at UTSA, Frank Wilson, is a New Orleans native and former LSU coach.
Narcisse left LSU in August, transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Narcisse accounted for nine touchdowns at MGCCC, but eventually lost the starting gig.
Narcisse tore both ACL’s at St. James High School. At LSU, they installed a package for Narcisse with running plays, but he decided to transfer with less opportunities for throwing the ball arised.
