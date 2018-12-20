Former Mandeville police officer sentenced to theft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Mandeville Police Department officer was found guilty Tuesday of theft for shoplifting from a hardware store, according to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Johnnie Sanders, 43, was sentenced to a six month suspended sentence, one year of probation, and a fine of $200 plus court costs.
The incident occurred Feb. 20, 2017, when Sanders entered the Home Depot, placed a saw and laser measure in his shopping cart, and opened a Rigid drill combo kit. Sanders then removed two batteries, valued at $168, from the kit and placed the batteries under the box that contained the saw, according to prosecutors.
He paid for the saw and laser but made no attempt to pay for the concealed batteries underneath the other merchandise.
Sanders exited the store without paying for the batteries.
The theft was captured on surveillance video.
