Furnace fire spreads to attic of two-story NOE home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire in New Orleans East Thursday night.
Around 10:23 p.m. firefighters received a call regarding a fire at a home in the 6300 block of Eastover Drive. They reported that the house next door at 6340 Eastover Drive was on fire.
According to the report, the homeowner wasn’t home at the time.
NOFD said when they arrived they found a two story brick home on fire.
According to the report, the fire started near a furnace on the first floor, then spread to the second floor before eventually making it to the attic.
NOFD called a second alarm and the fire was taken under control around 10:52 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.