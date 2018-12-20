Gleason closer to receiving Congressional Gold Medal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bill that will award Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal is headed to the president’s desk.
Sen. Bill Cassidy says through his work to help others who are disabled Gleason has changed so many lives for the better.
The former New Orleans Saints player and advocate for those with ALS would be the first New Orleanian and former NFL player to receive the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress.
Representative Cedric Richmond says Gleason will join the ranks of fellow American trailblazers who have changed the course of history for the better.
Saint Owner Gayle Benson says Gleason, his wife Michel, and everyone at Team Gleason have confronted ALS with a courageous and unwavering determination.
ALS Association President and CEO Calaneet Balas says the award elevates public awareness of the daily challenges of all those with ALS and the urgency to find treatments and a cure.
Previous recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal include Orville and Wilbur Wright, Thomas Edison, Robert Frost, Bob Hope, Walt Disney, Roberto Clemente, Sir Winston Churchill, John Wayne, the 1980 U.S. Summer Olympic Team, Joe Louis, Jesse Owens, Ruth and Billy Graham, Frank Sinatra, Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.
