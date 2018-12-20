GoFundMe for Pres. Trump’s wall raises $2 million in 2 days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A triple amputee veteran started a GoFundMe page to raise $1 billion to build the Mexico border wall proposed by President Trump, according to the GoFundMe Page.
Brian Kolfage described himself as a Purple Heart military veteran and said the page could work because the government has accepted large private donations before, so this page is no different. He used rhetoric similar to the president’s in arguing for the wall, saying, “Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”
Kolfage believes that if every person who voted for Trump pledges $80, the wall can be built. His calculations say that this adds up to $5 billion and he wants to raise as much as he can. GoFundMe’s cap is set at $1 billion.
Kolfage leaves his real name, email, verified Facebook page, and other information to prove that this page is not a scam. He promises that 100 percent of the donations will go to the wall by the Treasury Department issuing government savings bonds, as one idea. He wrote that he has contacted the Trump Administration and secured a point of contact.
You can find Kolfage’s GoFund The Wall Facebook page HERE. He promises to return every penny if the goal is not achieved.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.