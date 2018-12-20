Gov. John Bel Edwards lays out successes and challenges for LA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With major Republicans opting not to get into the race, Governor John Bel Edwards is talking confidently about chances for re-election in 2019.
In his end-of-the-year news conference, Edwards touted economic and health insurance improvements and as he laid out goals for 2019.
Aside from problems with President Donald Trump’s tariff program, Edwards said 2018 was a year of strong economic growth.
“Currently in Louisiana employment is at a near record high with 2 million people employed,” Edwards said.
Edwards is making it clear he wants to raise the minimum wage in Louisiana from $7.25 an hour to $8.50. He also wants to raise teacher pay, despite resistance over revenue estimates needed to fund the teacher increases.
“I believe we’re going to work through this. I don’t know the rationale, it is the first time we’ve politicized the process which was a reform,” Edwards said.
The governor said president trumps tariff programs Have hurt Louisiana soybean farmers and shipping.
“I hope he resolve disputes with China but it’s not just agricultural products,” Edwards said.
With major Republicans like John Kennedy and Jeff Landry opting not to run for governor, Edwards is optimistic about his chances of being re-elected come November.
“First I like the way you phrased the question this is the final year of my first term,” Edwards.
In spite of the assessment, the governor acknowledges that Louisiana continues to lose population. But he believes with continued economic growth that trend could change.
The governor also said the state set a record for adoptions in 2018. He said 912 children were adopted, an increase of 18-percent from the year before.
