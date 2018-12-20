High Wind Warning Into Friday Morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The high wind warning will remain in effect until early Friday morning. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible across the New Orleans metro area. The most susceptible areas will be near bodies of water and on bridges and over passes. The strong winds will rapidly diminish by the afternoon. Skies will also clear and becoming sunny.
A light freeze is likely for areas north and west of the lake on Saturday morning. Otherwise it will be sunny and a tad warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
The Christmas holiday looks dry but cloudy with very mild temperatures in the 60s. The weather will turn wet after Christmas with a number of disturbances bringing rain to the area going into the New Year.
