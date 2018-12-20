Louisiana father-daughter duo prepare for deployment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of Louisiana servicemen and women are preparing for deployment. Among those heading overseas is a father-daughter duo who say they were both called to serve. We spoke to them and their family who says they’ll serve, too.
"They're my father and my sister. They've always been there for me. It's just hard," said Alysia Ramirez.
Ramirez has dealt with her dad's deployment and her sister going off to college, but this is different. This time, they're both being deployed as part of the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter wing.
"I was meant to be here," Luisa said.
Luisa grew up around the 159th. Her dad, Milton, was an airman before she was born.
"She's just my pride and joy," said Milton.
Luisa joined to follow in her father's footsteps, though she wasn't sold at first.
"I kind of was against it when I came around to being 18. I thought it wasn't for me and ask my dad to back off. Then I went to college and kind of felt a calling my first semester there," recalled Luisa.
The father and daughter are two of around 100 airmen heading out for missions overseas.
One mission is the U.S. intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The other aims to promote self-reliance and security in the Middle East.
John Bel Edwards spoke at the deployment ceremony where he thanked airmen and their families for their service.
"It's because of your service that others like me are able to sleep well at night but I am mindful your love ones, because you are gone, may not sleep well at night," Edwards explained.
It was a difficult day for family members like Alysia. Her dad and sister are only gone six months, but that's a long time for a thirteen-year-old.
"They'll be missing a lot and it's just a lot to go through and to think about," said Alysia.
"It definitely hurts. I do pride myself on being guidance for her and always trying to be there in the years entering high school where she needs her big sister. But I'm gonna do my best whenever I can be there," explained Luisa.
Alysia takes some solace in knowing her family will be together and they were both called to serve.
"They'll have each other's backs," said Alysia. "They signed up for this. They wanted to do this and they're happy to do this and I'm happy for them."
"This is a very small sacrifice in comparison to a country that has given us so much more," Milton said.
Though she’s not too keen on her sister and father heading overseas, Alysia says she’s already decided she wants to serve when she turns 18.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.