LSU ranked No. 4 by two recruiting sites during early signing period

“Everybody knows that LSU is the place to come and me being a big name guy - a five-star number one guard and all that - alot of people are like he’s sticking to that and he could go anywhere so my biggest thing was to push LSU and talk them up the right way and be real to recruits and let them know if you come here, you’ve gotta be a dog and you’re going to play if you’re a dog,” said Kardell Thomas.