LSU ranked No. 4 by two recruiting sites during early signing period

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the likes of 5-star recruits Derek Stingley, Jr., John Emery, Jr., and Kardell Thomas signing with the Tigers, LSU grabbed the No. 4 spot in two recruiting ranking services.
The 5-star recruits weighed in on why they chose the Purple and Gold.
“It shows that Louisiana we’ve got some great talent and as long as we stay in town and go to LSU then we can have some big things coming. If you’re from this area, you get a chance to play in front of friends and family. You make a play and you just so happen to look in the stands and you might so happen to see somebody you know like that’s just a good feeling whenever you can do that,” said Derek Stingley, Jr.
“Everybody knows that LSU is the place to come and me being a big name guy - a five-star number one guard and all that - alot of people are like he’s sticking to that and he could go anywhere so my biggest thing was to push LSU and talk them up the right way and be real to recruits and let them know if you come here, you’ve gotta be a dog and you’re going to play if you’re a dog,” said Kardell Thomas.
Destrehan’s Emery wants to win big at LSU, but also has his eyes on some bigger prizes.
“Goal is to be great at LSU, win a Heisman, graduate with a Master’s degree," said Emery.
247 Sports and Rivals both gave the Tigers the No. 4 spot. LSU is No. 6 in ESPN’s recruiting rankings.
Not all came easy for Ed Orgeron in the early signing period. Former LSU coach, Les Miles, tried to flip Ehret linebacker Donte Starks to the Jayhawks. But Starks double-downed on his verbal commitment to LSU, by signing with the Tigers.
