Metairie man indicted for bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Metairie man has been indicted for bank robbery stemming from an incident at a Covington bank, according to the Department of Justice.
Keith Anthony Ramirez, 33, was charged Friday in a one-count indictment for bank robbery.
According to the indictment, Ramirez is accused of robbing the Capital One Bank located in Covington on December 4, 2018.
If convicted, Ramirez faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty years, a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of three years, and a mandatory $100 special assessment.
