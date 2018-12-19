  3 moms indicted in connection with Facebook scam that raked in over $300K from hundreds of victims across U.S., Canada

“What Zienup did to hundreds of mothers is and was heartless. You don’t want to believe someone you care about could do that to other mothers. I didn’t want to believe it was true, but now I know it is and I want her to pay for what she did to other mothers and to me. She used me without my knowledge to take from other mothers... I will not take the fall for her when I am as much a victim as the moms she stole from and manipulated.”