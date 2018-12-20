Navy Federal Credit Union experiencing delay with deposits

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Navy Federal Credit Union is working to fix an issue that is delaying deposits for thousands of people.
Multiple members of the credit union reached out to WLOX Thursday morning to say that their paychecks were supposed to be available today but instead the checks weren't deposited. With Christmas only days away, hundreds of people took to Navy Federal Credit Union's Facebook page to vent their frustrations over the issue.
Just before 9 a.m., the credit union issued a statement saying:
We’re experiencing a delay with deposits today and we’re working through a solution. Currently members are unable to call to speak with representatives. Online and mobile banking are available. We’ll share update here as we work to resolve.
NFCU has over eight million members, serving servicemen and women and their families. With South Mississippi having such a large military population, there are 3 NFCU branches within 25 miles of Gulfport and numerous ATMs.
