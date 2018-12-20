New Orleans DA on low murder rate: ‘It’s a team effort’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is on pace to record the lowest number of homicides since 1971. The NOPD said it investigated 139 murders so far this year, compared to 154 murders at the same time last year. They also said violent crime overall is down.
“Certainly it is a team effort. We certainly need the help of the police department to keep the violent criminal off the street,” said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
Cannizzaro believes the low violent crime rate is due to the NOPD’s hard work on the street and his office successfully prosecuting violent offenders.
“We were able to convict in jury trials over 90 percent of every defendant that went to trial on a murder case and with regard to the sexual assault cases, our total conviction rate was well into the 90s,” he said.
Cannizzaro said in the majority of sexual assault cases, DNA evidence was available, which helped prosecutors.
“We saw a significant conviction rate with regards to the violent criminals. We’ve kept people off the street that prevents them from going back out there and committing crimes again,” Cannizzaro said.
Cannizzaro said his office maintained a national conviction rate average despite two years of budget cuts and a loss of 42 experienced prosecutors.
“So, despite the fact that we were working with lesser experienced lawyers, the lawyers went to court and they were very successful - especially in the violent crimes,” Cannizzaro said.
The city restored $600,000 to the D.A.’s budget for next year, bringing the office back to its 2016 funding level.
Cannizzaro said he’s working now to expand the office’s diversion program, which allows qualifying non-violent offenders the opportunity to avoid prosecution or conviction by completing the program.
Still, Cannizzaro says he wants to maintain its integrity.
“I’m not interested in simply putting people in there to have large numbers. We have to put people in there to have large numbers. We have to put people in there that we believe are going to take the program seriously and look to not coming back into the system,” he said.
