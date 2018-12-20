N. Korea says it won't denuclearize unless US removes threat

North Korea's reiteration of its long-standing position on denuclearization could prove to be a major setback for diplomacy, which was revived early this year following a series of provocative nuclear and missile tests that left Kim and Trump spending most of 2017 exchanging bizarre insults and war threats. The statement could jeopardize Trump's plan to hold a second summit with Kim early next year as it would be difficult for the United States to push negotiations further if the North ties the future of its nukes with the U.S. military presence in the South, analysts said.