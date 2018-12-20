NOPD arrests man accused of running auto burglary ring involving juveniles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police have arrested a man who is accused of running an auto burglary ring involving juveniles.
According to NOPD, Derek Ambo has been linked to numerous vehicle burglaries involving juveniles who were previously arrested.
They also said they believe Ambo is responsible for three auto thefts, a hit-and-run, a simple burglary, and a simple criminal damage to property since December 3.
He was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.