NOPD searching for woman who left home without notifying caretaker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing after leaving her home without notifying her caretaker.
Barbara Hubbard left her residence in the 250 block of South Roman Street on Dec. 19, according to NOPD. She has not been seen or heard from since this time.
Hubbard is described as a black female standing about 5’3” and weighing about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and brown pants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Hubbard is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.