Officials warn of holiday scams after Kenner woman conned out of almost $1,000

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Holiday shopping and scams often go hand in hand, making consumers especially vulnerable this time of year -- an expensive lesson a Kenner woman learned the hard way when she lost almost $1,000 to a con artist.
Two weeks ago, Betty Huntington received a letter saying she won over $4 million.
“I was tickled to death. I said ‘Oh goody,’' Huntington said. “If I’m going to win a lot of money, you know, I can feed the poor.”B
But then, she said the caller demanded $1,500 to claim the reward. Huntington told the man the most she could send right now would be $900, to which he replied, “Oh you can send that much?”
When she finally found out it was all a scam, it was too late.
“Oh, I was upset. I have been upset ever since," Huntington said. “I haven’t been able to eat, or sleep very good.”
This is just one of the ways the IRS says people are being targeted and IRS representative Dee Stepter said you can become a victim even just by punching in your credit card information when shopping online.
“The information you share on these holiday transactions could be stolen and used by identity thieves to help them try filing a fraudulent tax return,” Stepter said.
According to the IRS, cyber criminals can use your information to drain financial accounts or create new credit card accounts.
People can also risk being victims of data breach if retailers are hacked.
"Data breaches in the private and public sector are a routine event that we see in the headlines seemingly every day," Stepter said.
Law enforcement officials advise consumers to be wary of connecting to unsecured public WiFi networks that could make information easily accessible.
Detectives also recommend preventing credit card skimming by using a chip-reader rather than swiping when making purchases.
Additionally, any mail or paperwork with personal information should be shredded so they don’t end up in the wrong hands -- which Stephen Bowman, a detective with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said is not unheard of.
“In the past couple of years in Jefferson Parish, we’ve arrested a ring of people who are actually dumpster diving and stealing information from the trash and businesses of residents as well,”Bowman said.
Although identity theft has decreased in recent years due to increased enforcement, according to the IRS new scams pop up each year.
If you ever receive a call similar to the one Huntington got, there’s a good chance you’re being scammed -- Both law enforcement and IRS agents say they will never call and demand immediate payment.
