Pelicans fall two games under .500 with loss to the Bucks on the road

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans (15-17) lost back-to-back games for the first time since November, falling on the road to the Bucks, 123-115. The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee outscored the Pelicans, 33-25, in the final 12 minutes.
Key contributors Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle didn’t play in the contest. Anthony Davis missed a period of time in the game with a reported stomach illness. Davis finished with a team-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes of work.
Jrue Holiday racked up 25 points and 12 assists for the Pelicans. Seldom-used Jahlil Okafor, scored 17 points filling in for Davis in stretches of the game.
The Pelicans their road trip at the Lakers on Friday night.
