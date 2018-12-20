Police: Kenner man accused of raping 11-year-old girl multiple times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 48-year-old Kenner man is accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2015, according to Kenner Police spokesman Lt. Michael Cunningham.
Charles McSpaddin was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna Friday (Dec. 14), with charges of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile on Friday, Cunningham said. The victim knew McSpaddin, according to Cunningham, and he started inappropriately touching her in 2015 and eventually started raping her.
The girl did not tell a family member about the assaults until Oct. of this year, at which point her mother reported the abuse to Kenner Police.
Court records show Jefferson Parish Magistrate Commissioner Patricia Joyce set McSpaddin’s bond for a total of $530,000 Wednesday and issues a protective order to bar McSpaddin from contacting the victim for 18 months.
Cunningham said this is not the first time McSpaddin is accused of inappropriate contact with children. In 2016, McSpaddin was accused of taking photos of his genitals on the phone belonging to a 10-year-old girl he was babysitting. He was booked on indecent behavior with a juvenile, but Cunningham said the charges were dismissed.
