Report: Sexual harassment allegations preceded Sucré's Executive pastry chef’s departure

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Before the Executive pastry chef of one of New Orleans most popular bakeries left the business, he was accused of sexual harassment, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Tariq Hanna is accused of sexually harassing current and former Sucré employees dating back to the company’s opening in 2007, according to the report.
According to the report, interviews with 20 of Hanna’s friends and colleagues, some of whom provided text messages and audio recordings they say support their claims, paint a picture of a chef who habitually mixed professional mentorship with sex; hosted topless pool parties at his Uptown home and encouraged female employees he managed to attend; and caused people to feel he would retaliate against those he suspected of exposing his activity to others.
Read the full report here.
